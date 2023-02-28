 Skip to main content
Bald eagle shot and killed in Dubois County

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking the public to come forward with information on the shooting of a bald eagle in Dubois County.

The Indiana DNR says it started looking into the incident after responding to a complaint about a bald eagle that was found shot and killed.

According to Indiana DNR officials, the shooting is believed to have taken place sometime on Saturday, Feb. 25.

At the time of the shooting, the eagle appears to have been feeding about 50 yards off the roadway north of County Road 300 North near the intersection of 175 East, which is a heavily-traveled area.

If you have any information on this incident, contact DNR Law Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367). 

The DNR says that a reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

