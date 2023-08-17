Bally's Evansville to receive StormReady accreditation this month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bally's Evansville will celebrate a historic first.
The casino will receive StormReady accreditation from the National Weather Service.
The program helps arm communities with communication and safety skills in times of extreme weather.
Bally’s Evansville’s emergency managers have been provided with clear-cut guidelines on how to improve their hazardous weather operations.
Bally’s Evansville is the first casino in the United States to receive this prestigious accreditation.
The StormReady presentation will include a video from Evansville mayor, Lloyd Winnecke, proclaiming August 24th as Bally’s Evansville Storm Ready Day in the City of Evansville.
The ceremony will take place Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Bally’s Riverfront Event Center at 11AM.