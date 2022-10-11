Bar reopening to customers in downtown Evansville after weekend murder

A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place.

The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy.

"Tonight we re-open our home. The tragedy that took place over the weekend has forever changed us," Tuesday's statement from Mo's House says. "We are devastated for the family that lost their loved one. This has left us broken and fragile. Please be kind to our crew and respect their space and emotions as we navigate through this time. We our so blessed to have the support of our community and appreciate every single one of you that have reached out to us."

As we previously reported, the fatal incident took place at Mo's House on Saturday afternoon. The bar had been closed since then.

Police said they were sent to the bar around 5 p.m. on Saturday after a 911 call was made reporting a stabbing victim covered in blood.

The victim died from their injuries, and was identified as 30-year-old Colin McHargue of Newburgh. Police said that a suspect in the case, 29-year-old Zachary Parksey, was arrested and charged with murder.

The incident at Mo's House was the second fatal stabbing in Evansville in just two days, with a separate stabbing incident happening at an apartment on Park Street the day before.

Mo's House operates from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays at its location on Parrett Street.