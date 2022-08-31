Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville

A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana.
While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that one of its employees, Anthony Belt, died in an accident that happened on on Friday.
Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts released the following statement on the incident:
"It is with great sadness that we confirm the accident which took place on the Ohio River near Evansville, IN on Friday, August 26th that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our Ingram associates, Anthony Belt. The details of this incident are still being gathered and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities for a thorough investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and friends during this difficult time."
No other details on the accident or on Belt's death could be released.