Bassemiers Grill Supply Co. holding 'Big Green Egg Basics' cooking class

Anyone looking to learn the basics of cooking on a "Big Green Egg" charcoal smoker is invited to attend an upcoming class in Evansville, Indiana.
Bassemiers Grill Supply Co. is hosting the "Big Green Egg Basics" cooking class on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests can arrive at 6 p.m. for an "Egg 101" walkthrough, and ask any questions about Big Green Eggs.
The class will be taught by award-winning Chef Jeff Raymond, who will share all of his tips and tricks for cooking on the Big Green Egg.
The class is demonstration only, and participants will be able to enjoy ribs, pulled pork, Chef Raymond's Winning Chicken & Cheese Potatoes, and a berry crumble for desert.
Tickets for the class are $45 per person, or $65 for a couple. They can be purchased at bassemiers.com.