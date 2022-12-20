Be prepared for winter driving

Severe weather can be both frightening and dangerous for travelers.
Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Drivers should know the safety rules for dealing with winter road emergencies.
AAA continues to urge drivers to be cautious while driving in adverse conditions.
Kentucky State Trooper Corey King offered tips to 44News Reporter Ben Thomas on the best ways to navigate nasty roads this winter.
Before you start your trip:
- Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
- Clean your car’s external camera lenses and side mirrors.
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow the assistive-driving features, like automatic emergency braking, to work.
- If the forecast looks iffy, wait out the storm; if you must travel, share your travel plans and route with someone before you leave.
How to avoid a crash:
- Steer in the direction of the skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don't have to over-correct to stay in your lane.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds.
- If possible, do not stop when going up a hill.