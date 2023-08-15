 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bicyclist dead after being hit by driver in downtown Evansville

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly crash closes intersection of Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway

Authorities at the scene of a deadly crash on Tuesday, Aug. 15

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about an early morning crash in that killed one person in downtown Evansville.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 5:30 a.m. along Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The coroners office was on scene Tuesday morning after a bicycle rode out in front of on-coming traffic. Authorities say that one person is dead.

Witnesses said that the driver who struck the bicyclist had the green light and the right-of-way.

The road was shut down in both directions but is now back open.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the bicyclist who died as a 68-year-old man.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you