Bicyclist dead after being hit by driver in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're learning more about an early morning crash in that killed one person in downtown Evansville.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 5:30 a.m. along Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The coroners office was on scene Tuesday morning after a bicycle rode out in front of on-coming traffic. Authorities say that one person is dead.
Witnesses said that the driver who struck the bicyclist had the green light and the right-of-way.
The road was shut down in both directions but is now back open.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the bicyclist who died as a 68-year-old man.