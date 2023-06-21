Bicyclist hit by driver in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver in Evansville on Tuesday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to the the intersection of Fares Avenue and Morgan Avenue around 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a bicycle-vs-vehicle crash.
At the scene, officers say they found a 71-year-old man in the road who had been hit by a vehicle.
Police say the man was taken to the hospital in for treatment of serious injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital for a state blood draw.
No other details are available at this time.