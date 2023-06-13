 Skip to main content
Bidding now open on Pickleball courts at Burdette Park

  • Updated
Burdette Park

It was voted by Vanderburgh County Commissioners to move forward with their plan to revitalize Burdette Park including the bidding process for Pickleball courts.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The fast growing sport of Pickleball will soon bring more players to the River City as Vanderburgh County Commissioners open bids for contractors to begin work on their plans for the courts.

Local Pickleball players say the sport, which only started in the 1960's, has been a booming success in Evansville over the last year. It's brought Pickleball mania to the Tri-State and now soon you'll be able to play the rapidly growing sport at Burdette Park.

The Vanderburgh County Council and the Board of Park Commissioners are working to bring life to the park. The proposals include not only pickleball courts but new playground equipment, tennis courts, and a dog park. Officials say the existing tennis courts have a major crack in the pavement, which makes playing tennis difficult.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for removing and replacing the tennis courts.

Each project is estimated to open sometime this year. 

