Biden commutes sentences of 31 nonviolent drug offenders, including Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 31 individuals on Friday.
Among the list of 31 individuals whose sentences were commuted is a man from Evansville by the name of Aaron Courter.
Just like the 30 other individuals on the list, Courter was convicted of a non-violent drug offense.
According to a news release from the White House, Courter's offence was Conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The news release from the President says that Courter was originally sentenced to 87 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release back in 2017.
Courters sentence was commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.
A commutation means a person's remaining sentence is reduced or excused, although their conviction remains in place, unlike a pardon, which eliminates the conviction altogether.
You can see Friday's full news release from the White House here.