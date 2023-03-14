 Skip to main content
Bids open for phase two of Evansville skatepark construction on Wednesday

  • Updated
Groundwork is underway at the future home of Sunset Skatepark on Evansville's riverfront

With ground and infrastructure work underway for the new Sunset Skatepark on Evansville's riverfront, the next phase of the park's construction will begin soon enough.

During Wednesday's Parks Board meeting, bids will be opened for Phase 2 of the project's construction.

The skatepark, located between Mickey's Kingdom and the EWSU Pump Station Project, will be the first and only concrete skatepark in the city - and the largest in the state of Indiana at nearly 27,000 square feet.

The city released finalized designs for the park back in May 2022, with ground officially being broken on the project in December.

Officials say the park is slated to open sometime in 2023.

