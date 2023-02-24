Big announcement planned surrounding future of Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

There's a big announcement planned surrounding the future of the the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
Officials say they'll be holding a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to make a major announcement regarding the future of the tournament.
The announcement's happening at 2 p.m. at the United Leasing & Finance Headquarters in Evansville. On hand will be local tournament sponsors and officials, alongside representatives of the PGA and Korn Ferry Tour.
Stay with 44News to hear all about the announcement once it's made.