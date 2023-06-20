Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana names new executive director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana has named the organization's new executive director.
Ryan Scott was named as the new executive director of the youth organization.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana announced the news on Tuesday, sharing a little bit about Scott's background.
Scott is originally from Chrisney in Spencer County, but is currently living in Henderson, Kentucky. He received his undergraduate degree from Murray State University and two master’s degrees from The University of the Cumberlands.
“Thousands of research studies have proven that positive, nurturing, supportive relationships are the lifeblood of a successful, happy life. Connecting children with role models who can provide these critical elements have the ability to literally change the direction of a kid’s life,” says Scott. “In a world where hope is often lacking among our most vulnerable youth, one positive role model can provide the essential support needed to persevere through life. Life is easily the hardest thing we ever have to do, but having someone walking beside you makes it 10x easier.”
Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana is a one-to-one mentoring program dedicated to improving the lives of children in the community.