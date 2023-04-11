Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana receives generous donation from local dealership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Another local nonprofit organization received support from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln in Evansville on Tuesday.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana received the $2,500 donation at the dealership, located at 1100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.
The $2,500 check presentation was made possible through D-Patrick Ford Lincoln's ongoing "D-Patrick Ford Cares" campaign, which aims to support local charities and causes.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana will use the fuds to achieve its goals of improving the lives of children in the community.
The dealership presents funds to a different organization each month through its ongoing campaign by awarding $10 per test drive.