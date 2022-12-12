Bird flu confirmed in snow geese and other water birds in Gibson County

Indiana officials say that avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been confirmed in water birds in Gibson County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that approximately 700 geese, mostly snow geese, have recently been found dead in Gibson County, with more than 100,000 snow geese currently present in the western area of the county.

According to Indiana DNR, the bird flu was confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from western Gibson County through diagnostic testing on carcasses.

As a result, the Indiana DNR says it's partnering up with federal and private partners to increase surveillance of birds throughout the Hoosier State in order to monitor for other potential outbreaks.

Birds infected with avian influenza may display unusual behaviors such as erratic swim patterns, tremors, a twisted neck, and/or a general lack of coordination. Sick birds may also have nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing, and/or diarrhea; however, some infected birds will not appear sick.

Meat that hunters harvest from wild birds in the state that is handled using standard safety procedures and cooked to an internal temperature of 165F does not present a food safety risk.

Individuals who see sick birds or find multiple birds dead in a single area should report them to the DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.