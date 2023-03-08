Bird flu detected in Henderson, leading to total closure of 'Amazonia' exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo

Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, say they're increasing safety measures after more bird flu was detected nearby.
In an announcement made Wednesday, officials at the zoo said that the $13 million "Amazonia" exhibit was being completely closed to the public.
The total closure comes after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI or "bird flu," was detected just across the Ohio River in Henderson, Kentucky.
Officials at the zoo say they were trying to keep Amazonia open for the Orchid show, but that the detection of the new bird flu case was too close to do so.
Just a week ago, the zoo had said that it was moving its birds inside because of another bird flu case. In Wednesday's announcement of a bird flu case in Henderson, the zoo said that all birds would also, of course, remain indoors.
We have reached out to the Kentucky Department of of Fish and Wildlife Resources for more information on the bird flu case in Henderson.