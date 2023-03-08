 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bird flu detected in Henderson, leading to total closure of 'Amazonia' exhibit at Mesker Park Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend ahead of the winter weather

Mesker Park Zoo officials plan to close the park to visitors beginning Friday morning, and plan to re-open Monday morning at 9:00 A.M.

 Tommy Mason

Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana, say they're increasing safety measures after more bird flu was detected nearby.

In an announcement made Wednesday, officials at the zoo said that the $13 million "Amazonia" exhibit was being completely closed to the public.

The total closure comes after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, otherwise known as HPAI or "bird flu," was detected just across the Ohio River in Henderson, Kentucky.

Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo (evansvilleparksfoundation.org)

Amazonia at Mesker Park Zoo (evansvilleparksfoundation.org)

Officials at the zoo say they were trying to keep Amazonia open for the Orchid show, but that the detection of the new bird flu case was too close to do so.

Just a week ago, the zoo had said that it was moving its birds inside because of another bird flu case. In Wednesday's announcement of a bird flu case in Henderson, the zoo said that all birds would also, of course, remain indoors.

We have reached out to the Kentucky Department of of Fish and Wildlife Resources for more information on the bird flu case in Henderson.

