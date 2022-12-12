Bird flu discovered in flock of nearly 12,000 turkeys in Daviess County, Indiana

State officials say more bird flu has been discovered in a large commercial flock in southern Indiana.
A news release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says a commercial turkey flock in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza virus.
Animal health officials say a 10km control area and surveillance zone have been established around the flock.
Until this most recent case, the last Indiana flock to test positive was on Sept. 1, when a small non-commercial flock in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus.
The BOAH says that samples from the Daviess County turkey flock in will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for official confirmation.