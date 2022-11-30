Black lung outreach event happening in Evansville for coal miners and their survivors

There's a black lung outreach event planned to happen in Evansville, Indiana.
The US Department of Labor is hosting the program, aimed at current and former coal miners and their survivors.
The Labor Department says the two-day outreach event is happening on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, to raise awareness among current and former coal miners and their survivors of the Black Lung Benefits Act’s protections, and to assist them in filing claims if needed.
On Monday, the outreach event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
It's happening at EVPL Central, located at 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Black Lung Benefits Act provides compensation to coal miners who are totally disabled by pneumoconiosis, or black lung, arising out of coal mine employment, and to survivors of coal miners whose deaths are attributable to the disease. The act also provides eligible miners with medical coverage for the treatment of black lung-related lung conditions. Survivors of eligible employees may also be entitled to compensation.
Officials say that to date, the program has paid more than $140 million in compensation and medical benefits nationwide.