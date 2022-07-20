Black Nurses of Evansville collecting school supplies for local students

School is right around the corner, and one local organization is collecting school supplies to help local students in need.
Every year, the Black Nurses of Evansville hosts events to help parents who may be struggling to get supplies. Last year they held a backpack fair, and handed out hundreds of backpacks. This year they're collecting supplies from the community to give to students at Lincoln Elementary and Washington Middle School.
"Families are struggling right now, and some people have more than one child. So the need is out there. We want to make sure kids are feeling good and have everything they need. Teachers are struggling as well and its hard for them," says April Goebel
All the leftover supplies will go towards students in lower income parts of the district.
The organization is hoping to collect personal hygiene products, classroom supplies, backpacks, and snacks.
Anyone who would like to donate can drop items off at Memorial Baptist Church in Evansville.