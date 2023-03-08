Blood drive happening at Ford Center ahead of Evansville Thunderbolts game Saturday

The Evansville Thunderbolts are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Ford Center ahead of the team's game on Saturday.
The Thunderbolts will be facing off against the Macon Mayhem at 7 p.m. on March 11, but ahead of the game, the blood drive will take place.
The blood drive will happen from noon to 6 p.m. at the Ford Center's Hospitality Room.
Anyone who gives blood at the drive will get to purchase game tickets for the rest of the season at a discounted rate. Anyone who gives in Marc will also get a $10 prepaid card by email, plus a chance to win a $3,000 prepaid Visa card.
To sign up for Saturday's blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "THUNDERBOLTS". You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS