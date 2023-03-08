 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blood drive happening at Ford Center ahead of Evansville Thunderbolts game Saturday

  • 0
Ford Center

The Evansville Thunderbolts are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at the Ford Center ahead of the team's game on Saturday.

The Thunderbolts will be facing off against the Macon Mayhem at 7 p.m. on March 11, but ahead of the game, the blood drive will take place.

The blood drive will happen from noon to 6 p.m. at the Ford Center's Hospitality Room. 

Anyone who gives blood at the drive will get to purchase game tickets for the rest of the season at a discounted rate. Anyone who gives in Marc will also get a $10 prepaid card by email, plus a chance to win a $3,000 prepaid Visa card.

To sign up for Saturday's blood drive, just visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "THUNDERBOLTS". You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Ford Center blood drive flyer

