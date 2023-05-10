Blue emergency beacons provide comfort for walkers along downtown riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — For some Evansville residents, the blue emergency beacons along the riverfront is a reassuring tool.
As the temperature rises, so will the outdoor activity.
"With increased foot traffic we wanted to have, want it to be safe for our residents and having these emergency beacons is one of the ways to do that," said Evansville Interim Parks Director, Steve Schaefer.
It's an idea put into place by the City of Evansville's Park Department and it's much appreciated by residents who actively use the walking trail.
"It shows that they care they're doing something to help." said Evansville resident Iaveon Resaded.
So far several have already been placed around town near the Deaconess Aquatic Center and Garvin Park. But more have made their way along the Riverfront.
"As we make improvements to the greenway or add more trails, I think that you'll see more of these pop up," said Schaefer.
As Schaefer said, knowing the poles are there eases the minds of those in the area.
"As a woman, you know taking walks can be hard, stressful. You know, you're always watching your back, always have to carry something to protect you so it's better knowing that like, if I ever feel in danger I can press them," said Evansville resident Caeliy Cox.
44News reached out to the Evansville Central Dispatch to find out how many calls they've received so far from the poles placed around town, at the time that this report aired they were unable to provide us with that information.
But Schaefer say's if one does feel the need to use it it only takes one press of the button.
"It's simply push button. It goes to dispatch and they'll immediately respond, either with dispatching a crew or talking to the individual to get more information." said Schaefer.
Whether day or night, help from emergency responders is just one button away. A thought that is comforting for those taking a stroll.
"Being able to have something I can run to is convenient." said Cox.