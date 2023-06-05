Bodies of missing kids found in southern Indiana river

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Conservation officers say the bodies of two missing kids have been recovered from a river in southern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the bodies of two children had been found in the White River in Martin County, which borders Daviess and Dubois County.
Officers had responded to the river on Saturday afternoon, after witnesses said the kids had been carried downstream by the current while swimming.
Search efforts commenced and included surface searches by airboat, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers.
The identities and ages of the children weren't immediately released.