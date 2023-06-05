 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Bodies of missing kids found in southern Indiana river

White River in Martin County, Indiana

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Conservation officers say the bodies of two missing kids have been recovered from a river in southern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the bodies of two children had been found in the White River in Martin County, which borders Daviess and Dubois County.

Officers had responded to the river on Saturday afternoon, after witnesses said the kids had been carried downstream by the current while swimming.

Search efforts commenced and included surface searches by airboat, underwater sonar, and dragging equipment, along with public safety divers.   

The identities and ages of the children weren't immediately released.

