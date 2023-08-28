 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body discovered in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam

  • 0
water waves mgn generic graphic

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A body was found in the Ohio River between Henderson County, Kentucky and Warrick County, Indiana, on Monday.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office was called to help Henderson Fire and Rescue after someone reported finding a body around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. 

Authorities say the body was spotted by a boater near the Newburgh Locks and Dam.

Just after noon, Henderson County Dispatch told us that the coroner's office had been dispatched to one of the boat ramps to help with the investigation.

According to the Henderson County Coroner, the condition of the body indicated that the individual had died "not recently."

No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to update you throughout the day.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you