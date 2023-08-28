Body discovered in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A body was found in the Ohio River between Henderson County, Kentucky and Warrick County, Indiana, on Monday.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office was called to help Henderson Fire and Rescue after someone reported finding a body around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities say the body was spotted by a boater near the Newburgh Locks and Dam.
Just after noon, Henderson County Dispatch told us that the coroner's office had been dispatched to one of the boat ramps to help with the investigation.
According to the Henderson County Coroner, the condition of the body indicated that the individual had died "not recently."
No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to update you throughout the day.