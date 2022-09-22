Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City

Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park.
A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
They say the a man's body was found near the Tell City Riverwalk, just north of Sunset Park.
Police say that foul play is not suspected, and that there's no concern to public safety.
Authorities say no other details are being released at this time out of respect for the family.