Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County

There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities.
The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
According to police, the body was found in a vehicle that was in a deep ravine under a bridge.
ISP says that an autopsy has not been scheduled at this time, and until then, the person's identity can't be released.
