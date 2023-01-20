 Skip to main content
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana State Police cruiser generic

There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities.

The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.

According to police, the body was found in a vehicle that was in a deep ravine under a bridge.

ISP says that an autopsy has not been scheduled at this time, and until then, the person's identity can't be released.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

