Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville

Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers are at the scene investigating.
Our 44News crew at the scene said that a passerby spotted the body and called 911.
The coroner's office has been called to the scene to assist in the investigation.
No other details are available right now, but we're working to gather more information.
