Bodycam footage shows first responders on N. Weinbach Avenue minutes after explosion

Bodycam footage released to 44News by the Evansville Police Department shows first responders arriving on the scene of Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.

Disclaimer: Due to strong language, viewer discretion is advised.

You can watch the raw footage in its entirety here. You can also open the video in a new window by clicking this link.

Just after the explosion occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers started receiving multiple 911 calls, depicting the chaotic first moments after the blast.

Three people were killed in the explosion, which originated at the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Ave. The victims were identified as a married couple, and a woman in her late 20s. One other person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As crews completed search and recovery efforts Thursday, they said no additional victims had been found.

Four homes were mostly destroyed in the explosion, with 11 deemed uninhabitable and set for demolition due to the damage. In total, officials said 39 homes were damaged in some way. If you have damage to report from the blast, click here.

The cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time.