Boil advisory issued for some residents off of North First Avenue after water main break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Wednesday morning drivers should be aware of some traffic changes along North First Avenue in Evansville.
City officials say First Avenue currently has one lane open in each direction.
This comes after the area was initially closed between Old Post Road and Campground Road due to a water main break that happened overnight.
As of Wednesday morning, EWSU officials said that the one lane was closed on both sides of North First Avenue between Campground Road and Old Post Road, but that the water main had been repaired.
A precautionary boil advisory was issued for some residents in the area, and remained in effect as of about 9 a.m.
You can check the latest status on the EWSU boil advisory map by clicking here.