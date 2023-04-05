Boil advisory issued for some residents off of North First Avenue after water main break

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 126 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                MASSAC
WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Boil advisory issued for some residents off of North First Avenue after water main break

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Wednesday morning drivers should be aware of some traffic changes along North First Avenue in Evansville. 

City officials say First Avenue currently has one lane open in each direction. 

This comes after the area was initially closed between Old Post Road and Campground Road due to a water main break that happened overnight. 

As of Wednesday morning, EWSU officials said that the one lane was closed on both sides of North First Avenue between Campground Road and Old Post Road, but that the water main had been repaired.

A precautionary boil advisory was issued for some residents in the area, and remained in effect as of about 9 a.m.

EWSU's boil advisory map as of 9:14 a.m. Wednesday

EWSU's boil advisory map as of 9:14 a.m. Wednesday

You can check the latest status on the EWSU boil advisory map by clicking here.

