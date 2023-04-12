Boil advisory issued in areas of German Township after water main damaged

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEVV) — Some community members living in the German Township area area under a boil advisory after an incident Wednesday.
The German Township Water District says that a water main was hit and damaged Wednesday, affecting customers in several areas.
Because of the incident, all schools in the Metropolitan School District of North Posey County were dismissed early at 11 a.m.
Just after noon, the water district said that a boil advisory was being issued for water customers from the intersection of Hwy 66 and Winery Road, to the northwest and including the towns of Blairsville, Wadesville and Stewartsville.
Any water customers in those areas are asked to boil water before consumption.
Crews are currently on-site working to repair the damaged water main, but a timeline for repairs wasn't immediately released.
Stay with 44News for any updates on the situation. Updates from the water district can also be found at germantownshipwaterdistrict.org.