Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory has been lifted for residents in a portion of western Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
Officials with the German Township Water District (GTWD) said Friday that the precautionary boil advisory that was issued for some of its customers on Tuesday had been lifted.
Customers impacted by the advisory were those in the areas of St. Phillips Road at Boberg Road and south to Copperline Road East, Copperline Road Eeast west to Autumn Leaf Drive and east to the Posey County Line, and St. Philip Road South at Copperline Road East and south to Maplewood Drive.
GTWD says the precautionary was issued while crews worked on a repair in the distribution system.
After that repair was completed, GTWD says bacteriological samples were collected and tested, and that the results were satisfactory.