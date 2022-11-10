Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted.
The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
The advisory had been issued Monday due to repairs being made to a water main leak.
The boil water advisory was lifted Thursday after officials with the German Township Water District deemed the water was safe to consume through testing.
Any additional information can be found on germantownshipwaterdistrict.org.