Boil order issued in Lynnville after E. coli detected in water

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A boil order has been issued for residents living in the Warrick County community of Lynnville after E. coli was found in a water sample.
An update shared on the town's website says that a sample from the town water tower tested positive for E. coli bacteria.
According to town officials, a routine sample tested on Tuesday was found to contain coliform bacteria, and a follow-up test confirmed the presence of E. coli, which could cause illness if consumed.
The boil order requires customers of the town water system to bring any water meant for consumption to a complete boil for five minutes before using.
Officials say they're working to remedy the situation, and that water samples will be tested until two samples taken 24 hours apart are both satisfactory.
