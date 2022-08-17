Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday.
A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college.
After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were notified, swept the building, and determined the campus was safe.
"Ivy Tech takes every threat seriously, and works through our public safety team and local law enforcement to keep our campus community safe," the statement from Ivy Tech Evansville says.