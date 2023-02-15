Bonds set at $25,000 for Evansville parents charged in death of 2-week-old

There are new details in the case of two Evansville parents who were recently charged in the death of their young child.

As previously reported, Denaya Harris and Jacob Washington, both 21-years-old from Evansville, were arrested on neglect charges after the death of their 2-week-old child, police said. According to authorities, the infant died from head trauma, and also had numerous fractures.

Court records show that on Wednesday, bonds for set for both Washington and Harris at $25,000 cash each.

Initial hearings were also scheduled for both Harris and Washington. Those court hearings will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.