Boonville Elks Lodge #1180 holding Cancer Auction and Spaghetti Supper Benefit event

The Boonville Elks Lodge #1180 in Boonville, Indiana, is holding an event on Saturday to raise funds for a good cause.
The Cancer Auction and Spaghetti Supper Benefit Event will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Boonville Elks Lodge 1180, which is located at 134 N. 3rd St. in Boonville.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the auction set to begin at 6 p.m.
Adult dinners are priced at $10 each, while kids ages 7 to 12 eat for $5. Kids ages 6 and under eat free.
Organizers say only cash and checks will be accepted. There is an ATM on-site for anyone who may need to use it.
You can RSVP to the event on Facebook, or hear more information on the event from Crystal Bretz in her interview with 44News This Morning.
More information on the Boonville Elks Lodge #1180 can also be found on elks.org.