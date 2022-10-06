 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight
bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North
winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday
morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most
likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to
Madisonville.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Boonville Fire Department taking firefighter applications starting Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Boonville Fire Department

The Boonville Fire Department (BFD) in Boonville, Indiana, says it's looking to add new members to its ranks.

The fire department says it will be accepting applications for the position of firefighter beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

BFD says its probationary salary starts at $50,613.94, which goes up to $52,868.66 after the probationary period.

The department also offers overtime pay, a clothing allowance, vacation and holiday pay, and more.

If you're interested in applying for the position at BFD, you can pick up applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at cityofboonvilleindiana.com.

BFD says that all applications and required documents need to be turned in by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices