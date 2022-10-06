Boonville Fire Department taking firefighter applications starting Friday

The Boonville Fire Department (BFD) in Boonville, Indiana, says it's looking to add new members to its ranks.
The fire department says it will be accepting applications for the position of firefighter beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
BFD says its probationary salary starts at $50,613.94, which goes up to $52,868.66 after the probationary period.
The department also offers overtime pay, a clothing allowance, vacation and holiday pay, and more.
If you're interested in applying for the position at BFD, you can pick up applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at cityofboonvilleindiana.com.
BFD says that all applications and required documents need to be turned in by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.