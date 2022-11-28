 Skip to main content
Boonville man flown to hospital after tree stand accident

A Boonville, Indiana man was flown to the hospital after a hunting accident involving a tree stand, according to authorities.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Warrick County Dispatch got a call about a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near SR 61 and Deal Mine Road in Boonville.

According to the DNR, 80-year-old Kenneth Nord was climbing into his tree when a strap broke, causing him to fall about 20 feet. They say Nord was injured, but that he was able to call a friend for help.

Nord was flown to the hospital in Evansville with serious injuries to his arms and legs. The DNR says he wasn't wearing a full body safety harness or other safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Conservation Officers remind everyone using elevated platforms to always wear a full body safety harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themselves, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.

