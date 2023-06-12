 Skip to main content
Boonville mayoral candidate Deborah Stevens calls for recount after defeat in May primary

Deborah Stevens

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A candidate looking to become the next mayor of Boonville is calling for a recount after being defeated in May's primary election.

The Warrick County Election Board will holding a meeting on June 19 to recount votes cast for Republican candidates Bradley Downing and Deborah Stevens.

In May's primary election, Downing beat out Stevens with 227 votes to her 214.

The candidate with the most votes on the Republican side will face Democratic candidate and incumbent Mayor Charlie Wyatt in November's election.

