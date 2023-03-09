Bosse High School students line Washington Avenue for funeral procession of Vanderburgh County deputy

Students and staff members at Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana, lined the sidewalk of Washington Avenue on Thursday for the funeral procession of a fallen deputy.

The show of respect was for Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Asson Hacker, who died earlier in the month during after falling ill during a training exercise, the sheriff's office announced.

Services are underway Thursday for the deputy, including the police escort from Boone Funeral Home to Christian Fellowship Church.

Thanks to Bosse's location on Washington Avenue just by Highway 41, students and staff members were able to step just outside the school for their show of support.

You can see more pictures from the school on Facebook.