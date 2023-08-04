Boys & Girls Club of Evansville extends operations into Spencer County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is extending its operations into new communities.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 8, the organization will extend programming to students in Kindergarten through 5th grade at Rockport Elementary School.
Officials say club programming will operate from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during schools days, following the Rockport Elementary school-year calendar.
Membership applications are available now, and can be picked up at the school's front office.
The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville works to provide academic success for students while building character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.
The organization is looking for partnerships in Spencer County in support of club programming. Anyone who may be interested can call Ron Ryan or Andrew Backes at 812-425-2311.