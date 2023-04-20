Boys & Girls Club of Evansville gets $12K donation from Romain Subaru and Subaru of America, Inc.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local nonprofit that serves area youth received a generous donation on Thursday.
Representatives with the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville received a check for $12,000 from Romain Subaru and Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA).
The nonprofit organization was selected as the recipient of the donation by Romain Subaru as its hometown charity choice for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love event.
"These guys don't surprise me anymore to be quite honest with you," says Ron Ryan, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville. "Their generosity, what they do for us at the Boys & Girls Club - That number brings it close to $100,000 in just this Subaru Share the Love event for the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville."
From Nov. 172022 through Jan. 2 2023, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a $250 donation from SOA. For the fifth year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners.
At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers exceeded a grand total of $256 million donated since the creation of the Share the Love event.
For 2022, SOA selected four national charities to benefit from the event, while Subaru retailers could also elect to add a hometown charity to help support their community.
The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville will use the funds in its continued mission to provide services and programs for young people in the area.