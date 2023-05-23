Brief closure planned on Highway 41 in Gibson County for hundreds of motorcyclists

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Portions of U.S. 41 in Gibson County will be closed for a short time Tuesday, May 23rd.
Indiana State Police say hundreds of motorcyclists will stop at the Flying Jay Travel Center near the interchange for I-64.
They are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of the annual "Run for the Wall" trip.
We're told the group left May 17th and are slated to arrive at the Capitol May 27th.
Lanes are expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes around 2:15 P.M. and again around 3 P.M.
ISP says those planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along i-64 is prohibited.