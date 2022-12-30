Broken elevator raises question about accessibility for all 

Residents at the Central Loft in Downtown Evansville say the elevator has been broken for two weeks now. For some, it’s a minor inconvenience. But for 21-year-old Megan Seiler, it’s 60 steps that she’s not able to take.
Megan is a college student and a hopeful future social worker. She lives with spina bifida and is on her own for the first time.
Two weeks ago, the elevator in her apartment at Central Lofts was deemed “temporarily unavailable.”
That meant she was temporarily stuck.
“They called and said ‘it would definitely be fixed on Tuesday.’ Then on Tuesday, ‘It was definitely going to be fixed Wednesday.’ Then they found out on Thursday that it needed a circuit board,” Seiler tells 44News.
Megan has had to cancel appointments and miss out on plans. She hasn’t even been able to grocery shop.
Thankfully, the Salvation Army helped her out by bringing her some groceries, and her dad helped her to not miss the holidays.
“Over Christmas I had to have my dad carry me down the stairs. Which is not safe,” Megan says.
Megan says she’s not the only one in the building who relies on a wheelchair, and not everyone has someone to carry them down three floors.
She called her friend, 1st Ward City Councilman Ben Trockman, to see what she should do.
“Megan, a 21-year-old with spina bifida and a heck of a lot of confidence. I’m very proud of her for speaking up. It’s hard to go against the grain and speak up sometimes,” Trockman says.
Megan says she asked management about an emergency plan, wondering how she’d get out if there were to be a fire.
She says she was told it was up to her to figure it out.
“That, on its own, scares me,” Megan says.
So, her plan for now is to crawl.
“I have fought and fought and fought for them to fix it. I’ve emailed so many times. I’ve called. I’ve done everything and they’re not concerned because there’s another way. But there’s not another way for people in wheelchairs,” Megan tells 44News.
Megan is using this opportunity to speak up for people of all abilities and advocate for accessibility.
“I hope that people will see stuff from another perspective. Because it’s not just their perspective that matters and it’s not just theirs that exists,” Megan says.
The Central Lofts manager told crews she wasn’t able to speak on the situation but that a statement would be released.
Nothing has been released at this time.
Megan also says management told her the elevator should be fixed by sometime next week.