Bubble TeaTalk opens in Evansville Wednesday

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

A Grand opening was held Wednesday for the new Bubble TeaTalk in Evansville.

The company opened their first bubble tea store in Owensboro, Kentucky last year.  Today, there was a grand opening for the new bubble tea shop, located in the Burkhardt Plaza shopping center.

Bubble TeaTalk Evansville menu consists of milk tea, flavored milk tea, iced tea, fruity tea, smoothies, fluffy ice, slushies and much more. 

Those who attended the grand opening received free graphic canvas totes, "Buy 5 get 1 free" punch cards, and cotton candy.

