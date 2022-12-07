Burdette Park hiring lifeguards ahead of 2023 season

Burdette Park in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is looking for lifeguards ahead of the 2023 season.
While summer of 2023 is still a long ways away, the park is looking for interested applicants now to allow for plenty of time for those who may need certification.
New certification courses take place in January and February, then again in March and April. Recertification courses are also available in February and early May.
Pay starts at $11.50 an hour, with flexible schedules available for students and student athletes.
More information is available on the Burdette Park Facebook page.