Burdette Park's year-end Aquatic Center report shows record-breaking attendance numbers

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The final numbers are in for 2023's attendance at the Burdette Park Aquatic Center, and officials say the season brought record-breaking success.
The Vanderburgh County Commissioners announced Monday that the park had a total of 68,999 visitors throughout the year.
While the season as a whole was a success, the park reached a remarkable milestone on June 3, when 2,905 guest enjoyed the park's offerings in a single day.
"We are thrilled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by our community and visitors throughout this season," remarked Zach Wathen, Director of Burdette Park. "The success of this year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our guests."
Park officials say the report also goes beyond attendance numbers, in that all 68,999 visitors of the season were able to remain safe.