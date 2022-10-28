Burn ban extended in Vanderburgh County

Residents in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, will be under a burn ban for a while longer.
Back on Oct. 21, officials in the county said they were issuing a burn ban for a week due to "unusually" dry conditions, increasing the risks caused by open fires.
On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners said that the ban was being extended for at least 30 more days, unless the ban is able to be canceled before then.
As a reminder, violators of the burn ban in Vanderburgh County face a $500 fine.
You can see the full burn ban notice below.