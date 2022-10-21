Burn ban issued in Vanderburgh County

A ban on open burning has been issued in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
A declaration from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners places the ban on all open fires within the county, without first obtaining a written permit from fire officials.
Officials say violators of the burn ban in Vanderburgh County face a $500 fine.
Multiple other surrounding counties have also issued burn bans for residents due to dry conditions. You can see a list of burn bans in our area here.
You can see the order detailing the burn ban in Vanderburgh County by clicking the PDF document below, or in a new window by clicking here.