Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Burn ban issued in Vanderburgh County

  Updated
  • 0
burn ban graphic mgn

A ban on open burning has been issued in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

A declaration from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners places the ban on all open fires within the county, without first obtaining a written permit from fire officials.

Officials say violators of the burn ban in Vanderburgh County face a $500 fine.

Multiple other surrounding counties have also issued burn bans for residents due to dry conditions. You can see a list of burn bans in our area here.

You can see the order detailing the burn ban in Vanderburgh County by clicking the PDF document below, or in a new window by clicking here.

Download PDF Vanderburgh County burn ban

