 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Burn ban lifted in Warrick County

  • 0
fire pit logs burn mgn graphic

Warrick County, Indiana, is no longer under a burn ban, officials announced Tuesday.

A Tuesday update from Warrick County Emergency Management Agency says the burn ban that was issued for the county was lifted effective immediately.

While the burn ban is no longer in place, Warrick County EMA reminded everyone to remain cautious while burning due to windy conditions.

"PLEASE use caution and think ahead on an action plan in case burning leaves turns into burning fields, barns, houses, etc," Warrick County EMA says. "It would be pretty devastating to a family if they lost everything being close to Christmas."

Indiana counties in our area that remain under a burn ban as of Tuesday include Dubois, Perry, and Knox counties.

You can see a full list of current Indiana burn bans here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you