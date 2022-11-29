Burn ban lifted in Warrick County

Warrick County, Indiana, is no longer under a burn ban, officials announced Tuesday.
A Tuesday update from Warrick County Emergency Management Agency says the burn ban that was issued for the county was lifted effective immediately.
While the burn ban is no longer in place, Warrick County EMA reminded everyone to remain cautious while burning due to windy conditions.
"PLEASE use caution and think ahead on an action plan in case burning leaves turns into burning fields, barns, houses, etc," Warrick County EMA says. "It would be pretty devastating to a family if they lost everything being close to Christmas."
Indiana counties in our area that remain under a burn ban as of Tuesday include Dubois, Perry, and Knox counties.
You can see a full list of current Indiana burn bans here.