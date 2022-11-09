Burn ban reinstated in Warrick County

A county-wide burn ban is once again in effect in Warrick County, Indiana.
Fire officials in the county announced the reinstatement of the burn ban on Wednesday, effective immediately.
According to the Boonville Fire Department, the burn ban was put back into place due to dry conditions, low humidity, and a number of fires getting out of control.
During the ban, no open burning is permitted.
The county's burn ban had previously been lifted on Nov. 1, but will now be in place until lifted by the Board of Commissioners.
The only other local Indiana county that remains under a burn ban is Vanderburgh County.